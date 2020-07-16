Jason Burt claims Everton have made bid for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Well-known journalist Jason Burt has claimed on Twitter that Everton have made an offer for Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Burt, who works as the Chief Football Correspondent for The Daily Telegraph and The Sunday Telegraph, has stated that the Toffees have made an offer of £18 million to Premier League rivals Southampton for Hojbjerg.





This claim comes following a report in The London Evening Standard which stated that the 24-year-old Denmark international midfielder wants to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The report added that Spurs could use Kyle Walker-Peters in the deal, with the right-back currently on loan at the Saints.

It was further claimed that the Danish midfielder has told the Saints that he wants to join a bigger club this summer.

I am told Everton have offered £18m for Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. More more on @TeleFootball — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) July 16, 2020

Stats

Hojbjerg has made 29 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Southampton so far this season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Dane also scored four goals and provided three assists in 31 league matches for the Saints last season, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Southampton

While it remains to be seen if Everton are able to sign Hojbjerg this summer as Spurs are also interested in the former Bayern Munich midfielder, it does seem very likely that the 24-year-old will leave Southampton.