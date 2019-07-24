Jarrod Bowen would be a superb signing for Newcastle United

According to reports from The Chronicle, Newcastle United are keen to sign Jarrod Bowen from Hull City in the summer transfer window.
The Magpies are looking to bolster their attacking set up under Steve Bruce following the departures of Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon.
Newcastle have already signed Joelinton for a club-record fee, but Bruce wants more depth in the squad. The Magpies are reportedly looking to sign a winger, and have earmarked Bowen as a potential option.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a rich vein of form for Hull City last season, having found the back of the net 22 times in 46 Championship matches.
However, the exciting attacker could leave the Championship club this summer. The Tigers could be tempted to cash in on him with the player having only a year left on his contract.
Hull City are demanding a fee in the region of £10million for Bowen, and at that price Newcastle cannot simply afford to miss out on him.
Considering his age and talent, Newcastle would land a bargain signing if they can sign him for the price quoted.
He is a special talent, and his goal tally from the wide region along with four assists suggests that he has the potential to play at the top level.