Jarrod Bowen names Felipe Anderson as West Ham United’s best player

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Jarrod Bowen has named Felipe Anderson as the best player in the current West Ham United squad.
Anderson joined the Hammers from Lazio for £36m during the summer of 2018 and he had an impressive 2018/19 season, where he registered nine goals and four assists from 36 league outings.
The 27-year-old has not been able to replicate the showing this term with just one goal and four assists from 22 league appearances but he has still impressed Bowen, who joined the Hammers from Hull City in January 2020.
“Felipe Anderson. He’s Brazilian, the skills he’s got are incredible. I think he was injured when I first came, but when he came back in training, the stuff he does in training, he’s so calm about it and makes it look so easy,” He told.
“In training he nutmegs everyone, luckily I’m on his team for small-sided games normally, but he just nutmegs everyone – I don’t know how he does it but he does it.”
Anderson was a regular for the Hammers under ex-boss Manuel Pellegrini but things have changed since the Argentine was replaced by David Moyes in late December.
The attacker initially made a couple of starts under Moyes but he thereafter suffered a back injury which kept him out of action for nearly a month.
On his return, he was able to earn only 69 minutes from four matches before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On his day, Anderson can be a treat to watch with his pace, tricky dribbling and keen eye for goal, and hopefully, he can get back to his best if or when the season restarts.
The Hammers are currently fighting a relegation battle in the 16th spot with only goal difference separating them from the bottom three.
Anderson can help them pull away from the drop zone, if he is able to find his goal-scoring touch.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com