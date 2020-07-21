Jan Vertonghen’s reaction as Eric Dier signs new Tottenham Hotspur deal

Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier has signed a new contract with the club which will run until 2024.

The England international had just a year left on his former deal and was been linked with an exit in some quarters.





However, Dier is more than happy to continue plying his trade at Tottenham having become a regular name in the starting XI under manager Jose Mourinho.

The versatile defensive player has recently established himself as one of the Portuguese’s centre-back pairing and will hope to hold on to his starting berth for as long as possible.

Belgian centre-back Jan Vertonghen has lost his place in the team due to Dier’s rise and is expected to move on once his contract ends at the end of the campaign.

The 33-year-old saw the hilarious side of the England international’s contract extension, reacting thus to the announcement on Twitter:

Yessss you can pay for a barber now🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/GnjLllvNEl — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) July 21, 2020

Dier joined Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon in July 2014 and has gone on to play 239 games across all competitions, scoring 11 goals.

The 26-year-old has also earned 40 caps for the Three Lions and will look to become one of Gareth Southgate’s first-choice centre-back options ahead of next summer’s European Championship.