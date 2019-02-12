Jan Vertonghen underlines Tottenham’s Champions League ambition

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has revealed that the Londoners are confident of doing well in the Champions League this season.
The Belgian pointed out that Spurs managed to outplay Real Madrid last year and the Los Blancos went on to win the trophy.
Speaking to BBC, the Belgian international revealed: “We can beat anyone. We have shown that last year. Over two games we were the better team against Real Madrid (four points from two group games) who were the eventual winners of the trophy. That is why it was a shame we could not do better last year because we felt we should have done better. That is why everyone has the feeling we can do it this year.”
There is no doubt that Tottenham have a very good side who can trouble any team on their day. However, they are lacking in experience at the European level.
It will be interesting to see if they can cross the mental hurdles this time and reach the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2011.
Spurs face Borussia Dortmund in the knockout stages of the competition and they will have to navigate their way through the fixture without the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli.
Both players are expected to return for the next round and Pochettino will be desperate to get his side through the round of sixteen now.