Jan Vertonghen reacts to Tottenham’s Champions League draw

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw for the 2018/19 season was concluded earlier and Tottenham have been handed a tricky group.
The Premier League outfit will be up against the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven in the group stages of the competition.
Tottenham have shown that they are a force in the Premier League and Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to take the next step now. Spurs will be looking to prove themselves in Europe this season.
Although they would have expected an easier draw, the current one is hardly the end of the world.
Last year Spurs did well against the likes of Juventus and they should be able to finish second in this group. Apart from Barcelona, no other side is clearly better than them.
The Londoners are levels above PSV and they should be able to deal with Inter Milan as well.
Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has reacted to the draw on Twitter. The Belgian believes it is a decent group and he is already looking forward to the big games.
His tweet read:
Decent group. Some big games! What you all think? #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/NaMDDo6kRi
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) August 30, 2018