Jan Vertonghen reacts to penalty decision that went against Tottenham Hotspur versus Newcastle United

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is angry with the FA after his former side were held to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United this afternoon.

Spurs centre-back Eric Dier was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box as he contested for a header, and the referee pointed to the spot after the VAR advised him to check the screen for a replay.


The new handball rules meant that Newcastle were awarded a penalty kick regardless of the intention of the Tottenham man, and the hosts were left undone by the decision as it came right at the end of the game.

Vertonghen clearly still follows Spurs despite moving to Benfica some weeks ago, and he took to Twitter to react thus to the incident:

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho refused to comment on the incident after the game in order to avoid punishment from the FA, but Vertonghen had nothing to fear having left the Premier League after eight seasons at the North London club.

The law is definitely not doing the game any favours, and it will be interesting to see whether it will be adjusted anytime soon.