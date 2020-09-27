Jan Vertonghen reacts to penalty decision that went against Tottenham Hotspur versus Newcastle United

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is angry with the FA after his former side were held to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United this afternoon.

Spurs centre-back Eric Dier was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box as he contested for a header, and the referee pointed to the spot after the VAR advised him to check the screen for a replay.





The new handball rules meant that Newcastle were awarded a penalty kick regardless of the intention of the Tottenham man, and the hosts were left undone by the decision as it came right at the end of the game.

Vertonghen clearly still follows Spurs despite moving to Benfica some weeks ago, and he took to Twitter to react thus to the incident:

The FA needs to start asking themselves some serious questions. Absolutely shocking decisions and they are hiding behind the referees — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) September 27, 2020

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho refused to comment on the incident after the game in order to avoid punishment from the FA, but Vertonghen had nothing to fear having left the Premier League after eight seasons at the North London club.

That was always a pen as soon as it hit the arm. 🤷‍♂️ — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) September 27, 2020

By the IFAB's definition, yes. — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) September 27, 2020

Nope. This is the handball law now. It's not changing. Been like this in other leagues for 1-2 years. We've been cocooned from it… Until now. https://t.co/pUmFEvM0Wo — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) September 27, 2020

If the @premierleague did it differently last season why can’t we do that now?? https://t.co/I34Kw7nhL0 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 27, 2020

I’m aware of that @DaleJohnsonESPN but is there any possibility that the @premierleague could asses these handball decisions & revert back to how they viewed them last season?? If it’s YES they HAVE to do it. https://t.co/Ry9sS1lFJg — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 27, 2020

The law is definitely not doing the game any favours, and it will be interesting to see whether it will be adjusted anytime soon.