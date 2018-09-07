Jan Vertonghen lavishes praise on Celtic’s Dedryck Boyata

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has heaped praise on his international teammate Dedryck Boyata.
The Celtic defender was very impressive for Belgium during the World Cup and Vertonghen believes that he is an ‘immense’ player.
The Spurs star is a world class defender and Boyata will be delighted to receive such praise from him.
Vertonghen said: “He has been with us for a while now, he is a great defender and a very smart guy. He had a great World Cup, he played because of injury but he showed Belgium and the world how good a defender he is and he was immense for us.”
The Celtic defender was expected to leave Celtic this summer but the Scottish giants refused to sell him. The player seemed unsettled initially but he is back playing now and he was outstanding in the derby against Rangers.
Boyata was a target for Premier League newcomers Fulham. La Liga outfit Sevilla were monitoring his situation as well. It will be interesting to see whether they come back for him in January again.
Celtic fans will be hoping that the 27-yr-old can now focus on his football and deliver a solid season for the team.
The Tottenham defender has lavished praise on the Liverpool full-back, Andy Robertson, as well.