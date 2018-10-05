Jan Vertonghen Injury: Tottenham defender could be absent till November

Mauricio Pochettino will be without his key defender Jan Vertonghen when Tottenham take on Cardiff City in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
The Belgian defender came off injured at half-time in Tottenham’s win at Huddersfield Town last weekend.
He didn’t play against Barcelona in the Champions League and is expected to be out for a while.
According to Belgian outlet HLN, the Spurs medical team does not expect him to return before November. The 31-year-old international is suffering from a hamstring injury, and he is unlikely to play for Spurs this month.
The report claims that Vertonghen played through an injury in recent weeks.
The injury to Vertonghen means, Pochettino could use the pair of Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld at the heart of defence.
Alternatively, he can use Eric Dier as the third defender – a system he successfully used before – in a three-man defence system as well.
If Vertonghen fails to return before November, it will be a massive blow for Spurs as he will miss the London derby against West Ham, the crucial Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven and the Premier League clash with Manchester City.