Jan Vertonghen finally clarifies whether Tottenham will extend his contract

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen believes the London outfit will extend his contract. The Belgian international has less than 12 months on his current deal but does have the option to extend it for a further year.
He signed a three-year deal with Spurs in 2016 and could technically leave White Hart Lane for nothing next summer if the club failed to offer an extension – something Vertonghen doesn’t believe will happen.
As per the Standard, he said to Belgian media: “My contract is expiring at the end of the season, but Tottenham have an option to extend it with one year, I think they will take up the option. We’ll see what happens.”
Vertonghen has been a terrific servant for Tottenham. He joined the side from Ajax in 2012 and has gone on to make 256 appearances for Spurs in all competitions. The 31-year-old, who has made 108 caps for his country, has been a regular at the heart of the backline under manager Mauricio Pochettino and will surely be retained past next summer.
With the London club failing to make a permanent signing in the transfer window, they can ill afford to part company with such influential players like Vertonghen. This season, the centre-back has made four Premier League appearances, helping his Tottenham side to three wins so far.
Spurs currently sit fifth in the table after four games, three points off joint-leaders Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford. Tottenham have the third-best defensive record (4) this season too, no thanks to Vertonghen.
Stats from Transfermarkt.