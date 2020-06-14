Jan Aage Fjortoft: Erling Haaland will eventually end up moving to the Premier League, he speaks about Leeds United

Norwegian pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland remains affectionate about Leeds United and is expecting the teenage sensation to move to the Premier League soon.

The 19-year-old is wanted by Manchester United, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to reunite with him after their time together at Molde.





However, Haaland speaks about one only United – Leeds – and a move to Elland Road in the future can’t be ruled out after he talked about his dreams to win the Premier League with the Whites back in 2017.

“He would be a good fit for any club and for Liverpool he is good – when he speaks about United, he speaks about Leeds United,” Fjortoft told the Blood Red Podcast.

“I think he’ll end up in England at some stage, but he is 19 and we should make space to have five games without scoring.

“We should just wait and see how he is doing – he is at the right place now.”

Haaland has been in fine form this term, scoring 29 goals in 27 games for RB Salzburg before moving to Dortmund in January for £17 million.

The Leeds-born striker has scored 14 goals in 15 games for the Bundesliga giants and is on course to becoming the best finisher on the planet.

The Norway international has a £67 million release clause in his contract, but it cannot be triggered this summer, and suitors will have to wait for a while.

Leeds are currently top of the Championship and are huge favourites to secure Premier League promotion when the campaign resumes.

While splashing £67 million on a player may not be possible for them next summer, a QSI-owned Leeds will have the financial muscle to pull off such a huge move, and just maybe Haaland’s dreams would come true someday.