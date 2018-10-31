Jamie Vardy would be an exciting signing for Everton

Everton have been recently linked with a move for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, and he would be a terrific signing for the Toffees.
According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Everton are interested in signing Vardy in the January transfer window. Marco Silva has assembled a solid attacking set-up at the club, but they are lacking a clinical number nine.
The likes of Cenk Tosun, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Oumar Niasse have all failed to score goals consistently which has forced Silva to use Richarlison up front. Although the Brazilian has an eye for goal, he looks more threatening while playing from the flanks.
Everton want to solve that problem by bringing in Vardy who has established himself as not only a key player for the club but as one of the best strikers in the league.
Vardy has scored over 20 goals in two of his last three seasons, and he’ll bring his valuable experience to the side. He is fast, direct, and a superb finisher.
With Vardy on the side, goals are guaranteed if he is given proper supply. He will turn 32 in January but with his experience and quality, he can play a big part in transforming the club under Silva.