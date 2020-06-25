Jamie Sterry bids emotional farewell to Newcastle United on Twitter

Jamie Sterry has sent a heartfelt message to Newcastle United on Twitter, as he prepares to leave the club.

Newcastle have announced on their official website that Sterry will leave the Magpies at the end of the month when his current contract runs out.





The 24-year-old right-back came through the Magpies’ youth academy and made his first-team debut on the final day of the 2015-16 campaign during the team’s 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender could make just 12 appearances in all competitions for the Newcastle first team during his spell at St. James’ Park.

Sterry, who had loan spells at Coventry City and Crewe Alexandra as well, has sent an emotional message to Newcastle on Twitter.

Staying positive

It must be quite disappointing for Sterry that he is leaving Newcastle after being at the club for so long.

However, the right-back should stay positive and optimistic about what lies ahead for him in the future.

While it is hard to see the 24-year-old find another club in the Premier League this summer, the defender could be a good signing for a mid-table team in the Championship or for a side in League One who are aiming for automatic promotion to the second tier of English football.