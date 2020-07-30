Jamie Reuben puts out message on behalf of Reuben Brothers and Amanda Staveley reacts as Newcastle United takeover collapses

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners owner Amanda Staveley and the Reuben Brothers have withdrawn from the process to buy Newcastle United.

The attempt to buy the St. James’ Park outfit in a £300 million deal has taken them over 16 weeks, with passing the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test proving herculean.


Saudi’s links with piracy complicated things, with the World Trade Organization ruling that the country was behind a pirate satellite TV beoutQ – who illegally streamed contents, including live Premier League games, that rightfully belong to the top-flight’s official broadcast partner beIN Sports – and PIF ran out of patience in the end.

The Reuben Brothers via Jamie Reuben – son of David – and Staveley have reacted thus as their Newcastle takeover fall through:

It will be interesting to see what happens next, but American media mogul Henry Mauriss will be expected to finally make his move having been linked with a £350 million bid all along.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley still wants out after 13 years in charge of the club, and just maybe another takeover could be on the cards.

Mauriss’ legal team has claimed he will pass the Owners’ and Directors’ Test in less than three weeks, and Magpies fans will be keen to see what’s next.