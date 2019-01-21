Jamie Redknapp: West Ham should move for Callum Wilson if Arnautovic leave the club

Popular football pundit Jamie Redknapp wrote in his column for the Daily Mail that AFC Bournemouth may find it ‘hard to refuse’ if any potential club offer £40m for their star player, Callum Wilson.
The 26-year-old has been in superb form this season for the Cherries. He has scored 10 goals in the Premier League in 21 appearances, and has provided five assists as well.
His impressive form has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs including Chelsea and West Ham, but Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has said that he is under no pressure to sell him.
West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic has been strongly linked with a move away from the club this month. However, according to latest reports from Sky Sports, he is all set to stay at the London club, after a Chinese Super League club failed to meet West Ham’s £50m asking price.
The Chinese transfer window remains open till the end of February which means his situation could still change. Redknapp believes that Wilson would be a perfect replacement for Arnautovic.
“If Marko Arnautovic leaves West Ham, they should do their utmost to bring in Callum Wilson,” wrote Redknapp for the Daily Mail.
He reminds West Ham fans just how good he is almost every time he plays them, taking his tally to six goals in six games against the club.
Of course Bournemouth will fight to keep him, but any offer in excess of £40million would be hard to refuse.