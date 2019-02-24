Jamie Redknapp unhappy with Juan Foyth’s display vs Burnley

Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by Burnley in the Premier League yesterday and Jamie Redknapp is not impressed with Juan Foyth’s performance.
The young centre back struggled to cope with Burnley’s intensity and power throughout the game.
He wasn’t the only Tottenham player who performed badly yesterday. Pochettino’s men were collectively mediocre and Burnley deserved their win.
According to the Sky Sports pundit, Foyth’s awareness and speed of thought is a problem. Redknapp admits that the 21-year-old is a talented player but he is too slow and he tries to do too much at times.
Speaking after the game, Redknapp said (via HITC): “Foyth is just too slow on the ball, not reacting, and when you’re playing a side like Burnley who don’t give you a second’s peace you’ve got to be quicker on the ball. That’s been a problem for them [Tottenham]. He’s a talented player but at times he has problems defensively when he’s almost trying to play too much.”
Foyth is still a very young player and he will learn from these experiences. He is a prodigious talent and there is no doubt that he will get better with time.
Mauricio Pochettino is very good at nurturing young talent and he will surely help Foyth fulfil his tremendous potential.
For now, the player and the fans will just have to be patient.