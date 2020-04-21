Jamie Redknapp thinks Newcastle must sign a striker after takeover

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp thinks Newcastle must sign a top-quality striker once the takeover goes through.
The Magpies have missed a reliable goalscorer all season and their big-money signing Joelinton has failed spectacularly.
Once the proposed takeover goes through, Newcastle are likely to have a lot to spend in the transfer market and they need to address their main weakness then.
Apparently, a £300m deal has been agreed between Amanda Staveley and Mike Ashley.
Signing a striker should be top priority for Steve Bruce and Redknapp’s assessment is spot on.
Redknapp said (quotes via Chronicle): “They need a striker that can score, and that would be first on the list. What they’ve struggled with – under Bruce and under Benitez – they struggle to keep the ball. They need to be comfortable at home. They certainly need a striker.”
Newcastle won’t be able to climb up the table with a toothless attack. They have not replaced Rondon and Perez’ goals and that has cost them so far this season.
They cannot rely on Joelinton or Carroll again next season.
It will be interesting to see who they sign this summer. The Magpies have been linked with Alfredo Morelos and Antoine Griezmann in the recent weeks.
The new owners might look to make a statement during the first transfer window and bring in a marquee signing.
The Newcastle fans will certainly be excited to see how the summer transfer window unfolds now.