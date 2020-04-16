Jamie Redknapp shares what he has heard about potential Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is reportedly ready to sell the club.
According to reports from BBC Sport, a new document has gone viral that shows that Mike Ashley has entered into a charge agreement with potential buyer Amanda Staveley.
The report claims that Staveley is leading a bid – reported to be worth £300m – which involves Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.
Former Liverpool skipper turned Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has shared what he has heard about the potential Newcastle United takeover.
Redknapp said on Sky Sports Football (April 16, 2020): “What I have heard is that it is just a matter of time. I know the people that are involved in buying the club, the Reuben family, Jamie was involved with QPR for a while.
“I think for Newcastle fans, this is going to be great news. I think right now they are just waiting because they don’t want to come out talking about astronomical numbers, but from what I can gather, it is just a matter of time. They will invest, they want to buy big players and take Newcastle back to where it should be again.”
Newcastle United are extremely excited (judging by their reactions on various social media platforms) about the latest takeover talks.
The Magpies are loyal supporters and Newcastle are traditionally one of the big clubs in the country. If the takeover takes place, the iconic club could be transformed completely.
Mike Ashley has owned the club for long and he is not a popular figure among the fans.
He hasn’t invested heavily into the squad but the situation could change under a new owner.
The fans will expect that the new owners will pump in their money and sign quality players. And over a period of time, they will be able to possibly challenge for European places.
The Daily Mail has reported that the £300million takeover of Newcastle United is now in the hands of the Premier League.
All the necessary paperwork have been lodged which means that a consortium – backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – could be in place well before the start of the new season. However, it could take more than a month to get the approval.