Jamie Redknapp says Tottenham must back Mauricio Pochettino

Former Tottenham midfielder turned popular football pundit Jamie Redknapp has suggested in his column for the Daily Mail that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is lucky to have Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s manager.
Spurs have made a poor start to their 2019-20 Premier League campaign, as they find themselves 9th in the league table with just 11 points.
The north London club lost 7-2 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League last week. The results have put further pressure on Mauricio Pochettino, and Redknapp suggests that it’s time Levy backs his manager.
Redknapp feels that Levy is a great businessman but Tottenham’s rigid wage structure and lack of spending has allowed other rivals to close the gap. He claims that Levy is treating Spurs as a business and not as a football club.
The former Spurs midfielder further adds that Spurs need ready-made stars in their squad if they are to challenge the likes of Manchester City or Liverpool.
The international break may have just come at the right time for Spurs. Having said that, Spurs have looked very ordinary so far, and there is a dearth of energy in their playing style.
It remains to be seen whether Levy backs Pochettino in the January transfer window to buy quality players, but till that time they must focus on getting back to winning ways.
“Levy is a brilliant businessman, but I can’t help feeling Tottenham missed the opportunity of a lifetime two years ago. They were in a superb position, one from which they could have properly kicked on,” wrote Redknapp for the Daily Mail.
“Yet their strict salary cap and lack of spending has held them back. They have stood still while others have caught up. Arsenal used to look way behind their north London rivals but not anymore. The same goes for Chelsea and Leicester City, both of whom are now fighting with Spurs for a top-four finish.
“Treating Tottenham like a business rather than a football club is not right. That is not what it is about. Supporters don’t buy tickets to go to that beautiful stadium because the numbers on the spreadsheets add up. Or because they know their wage bill is less than that of their rivals.
“Levy has to take his share of the blame for the sorry situation they are in. A lot of fingers have been pointed at Poch but that’s not right. Sacking the Argentine is not the answer. Spurs would only miss him when he’s gone. It would be better to start backing him.”