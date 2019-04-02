Jamie Redknapp says Everton must build momentum

Popular football pundit Jamie Redknapp has suggested that Everton must get positive results in their next few games to build momentum ahead of the next season.
The Toffees have been very inconsistent this season under Marco Silva, but their recent results have improved. For the first time since October, they have won back to back league games, and Redknapp believes that finally things are falling in place for them.
Everton tackled two London clubs successfully in their last two games, earning victories against Chelsea and West Ham with a comprehensive 2-0 margin, both home and away.
It is not just the result, but the manner of the victory that has pleased the Sky Sports pundit. Everton were superb against the Hammers in their last match, and the scoreline could have easily been different had they been more clinical in front of goal.
Redknapp is absolutely spot on here. Everton have a tough run of fixtures till the end of the season, and building the momentum is vital for them.
Redknapp wrote for the Daily Mail: “What a crucial month it has been for Marco Silva. Everton have been woefully inconsistent this season but in the last few weeks have produced performances that suggest things are finally starting to click.
“They followed up a brilliant win over Chelsea with an utterly dominant victory at West Ham. Silva must use the remaining games to build momentum to take into next season.”