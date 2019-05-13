Jamie Redknapp raves about Wolves ace Ruben Neves

Popular pundit Jamie Redknapp has revealed that the Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has been the surprise package of this season.
The Portuguese midfielder has done very well for Nuno’s side. He is one of Wolves’ best players and Redknapp revealed that the former Porto ace reminds him of Xabi Alonso.
He wrote in Daily Mail: “Ruben Neves is one of the most exciting midfielders in the Premier League. He reminds me of Xabi Alonso and Wolves face a challenge to keep hold of him.”
Neves and the Wolves fans will certainly enjoy such high praise from a former footballer.
Alonso was one of the best midfielders of his generation and he has won almost every trophy in the game. The former Liverpool man was also one of the best passers in football history.
Neves certainly has a great passing range and he seems to have great composure and tactical intelligence as well.
It will be interesting to see if he can take his game up to another level next year.
Before his move to Wolves, Neves was regarded as a world class talent and he has certainly shown why.
In his first season in the Premier League, he has managed to establish himself as one of the best central midfielders in the country.
Wolves must keep hold of him if they want to progress as a club. Neves’ quality means that the top clubs will be after him in future.
The Molineux outfit certainly have the resources to keep him at the club.