Jamie Redknapp raves about West Ham’s Felipe Anderson

West Ham suffered their third defeat in a row after they lost 3-1 against London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates last week. Despite the defeat, there were some encouraging performances from the Hammers. One player who particularly impressed was Felipe Anderson – the club’s record signing.
Famous football pundit Jamie Redknapp was full of praise for the Brazilian while writing his column for the Daily Mail.
The 25-year-old was head and shoulders above the rest, and Redknapp described his performance as ‘electric’. He ran more than any other Hammers players on the pitch and created chances for others.
“West Ham may have lost at Arsenal but Anderson was electric. Playing through the middle he ran 7.3 miles, more than any team-mate, made Marko Arnautovic’s goal and set up another two chances. With such a creative spark in their side, West Ham have to be more clinical,” wrote Redknapp for the Daily Mail.
The Brazilian struggled to make an impact in the opening two matches, but it seems he is slowly adapting to the pace of the league. The former Lazio winger is a top class player, and he showed glimpses of his talent against the Gunners.
He made some scintillating touches and flicks. He was a livewire and a constant threat throughout the match. West Ham may have lost their opening three games, but the performance of Anderson is an indication that the new players are starting to gel under Mauricio Pellegrini.