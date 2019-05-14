Jamie Redknapp raves about West Ham’s Declan Rice

Popular pundit Jamie Redknapp has lavished praise on the West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.
In his column with Daily Mail, Redknapp wrote that Rice has been one of the best young players this season.
He said: “He (Rice) has been one of the best young players this season”.
The West Ham ace has been in fine form for his club and he has recently made his England debut as well.
There is no doubt that he was a key player for Pellegrini all season and he is clearly one of the best in the league in his role.
The young defensive midfielder is a top class talent and he has certainly earned the high praise from Jamie Redknapp.
The player and the West Ham fans will be delighted to hear these comments from former Premier League players regarding Rice.
The West Ham midfielder is still very young and he is only going to get better.
West Ham will be hoping to hold on to him now. If he keeps playing at this level, the top clubs will come in for him soon.
After all, Rice is a world class talent and he is destined to reach the top.