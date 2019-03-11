Jamie Redknapp raves about Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez

Popular football pundit Jamie Redknapp has showered praise on Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez in his column for the Daily Mail.
The Magpies came from behind to earn a 3-2 victory against Everton in the Premier League clash on Saturday at St James’ Park.
Redknapp has suggested that Rafael Benitez’s side ‘have been a joy to watch’ in recent games. They have indeed shown a great fighting spirit to seal all three points after going 2-0 down at the break.
Summer signing Salomon Rondon continued his impressive scoring form, while Perez scored twice to give Newcastle a crucial victory.
The 25-year-old Spaniard has been in good form this season for the Magpies. He has scored six goals and provided two assists in the Premier League season.
Redknapp says that Perez is a ‘silky, clever forward’ who is good at hold-up play. He adds that Newcastle can take the fight to anyone on their day.
The Magpies find themselves 13th in the Premier League table, six points above the relegation zone.
“Newcastle showed incredible character to battle back to beat Everton. They have been a joy to watch recently and in Ayoze Perez have a silky, clever forward who holds the ball up well,” wrote Redknapp for the Daily Mail.
“They have won their last five games at St James’ — which makes it even more frustrating that they set up so negatively against Chelsea there earlier in the season. On their day, they can take the fight to anyone.”