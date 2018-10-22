Jamie Redknapp raves about Everton forward Richarlison

Popular football pundit Jamie Redknapp has showered praise on Everton forward Richarlison.
The Sky Sports pundit is confident that Richarlison has the ability and potential to score 20 goals in a season for the Merseyside club.
The 21-year-old joined the Toffees during the summer transfer window for a reported fee of £35 million. He took little time to settle in at his new club, and has been a fan favourite already.
He has made a bright start at Goodison Park, scoring four times already. Due to versatility and mobility, Silva has used him as a striker in the 4-2-3-1 system.
Capable of playing in multiple positions in the attacking midfield role, Richarlison can get into good areas. Redknapp believes that if he is given the opportunity, Richarlison can score 20 goals in a season.
“I’m a big fan of this kid. He’s got all the ability,” said Redknapp to Sky Sports.
“He’s got good size, he’s super quick. After the start he’s made you’ve got to think he can get to 20 goals. There’s no reason why he couldn’t.”
Everton fans will be excited to hear Redknapp’s comments. The Toffees are looking for a player who can fill the scoring boots left by Romelu Lukaku.
The likes of Cenk Tosun, Theo Walcott, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Oumar Niasse have failed to score on a regular basis. If Richarlison can manage 20 goals in a season, it will solve a big problem for Silva.
Everton are now in eighth place in the Premier League table following their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace. They face Manchester United in their next Premier League game.