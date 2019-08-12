Jamie Redknapp lavishes praise on Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen

Tottenham did well to come back from 1-0 down to win 3-1 against Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend.
Goals from Ndombele and Harry Kane helped the Londoners pick up all three points at home.
Popular pundit Jamie Redknapp has now lavished praise on Christian Eriksen for his performance after coming on in the second half.
The 27-year-old Danish midfielder changed the game when he came on. He added creativity and composure to the Spurs attack.
Before his arrival, Spurs were moving around the ball aimlessly and they were struggling to make the most out of their possession.
Redknapp has claimed that Spurs must look at the game against Aston Villa and realise how important Eriksen is to the side. He also urged the Londoners to pay the extra money for him and keep him at the club beyond this summer.
“[The comeback] was more to do with him than anyone else… He showed his importance to that team today,” he said on Sky Sports (via HITC). “Players like that are few and far between. They’ve got to keep him. If he wants a bit more money, that’s what great players deserve.
“When Eriksen plays it’s like the game stands still. They see the game different, they see the game in slow motion. He was so influential in that result today; it wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for him.”
The midfielder has been linked with a move away and he will be out of contract next summer.
Spurs must do everything in their power to convince him to sign a new deal. Losing a player of his calibre would be quite a blow for Pochettino’s side.