Jamie Redknapp lavishes praise on Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff

Newcastle United were beaten narrowly by Tottenham in the Premier League yesterday.
Despite the defeat, the Magpies put in an inspiring display and youngster Sean Longstaff attracted a lot of praise with his performance.
The young midfielder has been given his chance in the recent weeks and he seems to have grabbed it with both hands.
Longstaff has been tidy in possession and he has done well to recycle the ball in the midfield. If he continues to perform at this level, he will soon be one of the first names on the team sheet for Rafa Benitez.
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise (Sky Sports Live Programme via HITC) on the midfielder after his Spurs display.
Redknapp compared Longstaff to the former Premier League winning midfielder Michael Carrick.
He said: “He’s well organised in terms of that he’s got good feet, plays off his left foot, right foot, very comfortable on the ball. He’s playing in big games as well; Chelsea, Man City, and he reminds me a little bit of Michael Carrick – he’s got that nice upwards stance in the way that he plays.”
Longstaff will be delighted to hear these encouraging comments from former Premier League stars and he will be looking to build on his impressive start to the season.
The 21-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and a top class manager to guide him as well.