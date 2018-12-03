Jamie Redknapp lavishes praise on Everton winger Bernard

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has showered praise on the Everton winger Bernard after his derby display.
Everton were beaten 1-0 but the visitors managed to impress with their performance. A late error from Jordan Pickford resulted in a winner for the hosts.
Redknapp revealed to Sky Sports (via HITC) that the winger surprised him with a good performance. The former Liverpool player expected Bernard to struggle against Liverpool’s full back.
He said: “Bernard has got back in well. First five minutes I thought he was going to struggle with Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he’s done a great job.”
The talented winger got the chance to showcase his talent in the Merseyside derby for the first time and he did not disappoint.
The former Shakhtar man was sharp with his running and movement off the ball. He managed to carve out a few chances for his side as well.
Bernard formed a good partnership with Digne on the left hand side and he did well to hold his own against Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The Brazilian has impressed with his performances so far and he will be looking to build on that as the season progresses.