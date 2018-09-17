Jamie Redknapp: Harry Kane not getting proper supply from Tottenham players

Popular football pundit Jamie Redknapp says that Tottenham Hotspur missed Dele Alli badly during their last match against Liverpool on Saturday.
The Reds won 2-1 against Spurs and recorded five straight league wins in the league – the first time they did so since 1990.
Alli missed the match through injury. And Redknapp says that Spurs’s defeat shows how crucial Alli is to the team.
He adds that the England midfielder is a player for the big occasion, and it is not a coincidence that Spurs have won just one of the nine games he has missed.
Redknapp has made an interesting observation. Spurs striker Harry Kane has cut a very subdued figure this month, and a lot of talk has been going on whether he has been affected by fatigue.
The 25-year-old has played a lot of matches in the last 3-4 years, and there are concerns that he has little energy left in his tank.
Redknapp doesn’t think so. He says that Kane is struggling because he is not getting the proper supply from his teammates.
“Tottenham’s defeat exposed just how much they miss Dele Alli. He is a man for the big occasion, someone who pops up with crucial goals in the most important games,” wrote Redknapp for the Daily Mail.
“It does not surprise me that Spurs have won just one of the nine games he has missed. Harry Kane’s main problem against Liverpool was not fatigue but the lack of supply from his team-mates. Dele is a brilliant link man who gives Kane so much service.”