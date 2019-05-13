Jamie Redknapp hails Pochettino’s handling of Moussa Sissoko

Popular pundit Jamie Redknapp has hailed Mauricio Pochettino’s handling of Moussa Sissoko this season.
The 29-year-old Frenchman has been a star player for Tottenham this year and Redknapp believes that Pochettino’s tactical masterstroke has made it possible for the player to redeem himself.
Sissoko has been used in the central midfield this season and that seems to have changed his fortunes.
Redknapp wrote in Daily Mail: “I was not alone in thinking that Sissoko would be heading for the exit door last summer. Instead, injuries to Harry Winks and the sale of Mousa Dembele forced Mauricio Pochettino to move Sissoko into the middle. It proved a masterstroke — and only underlines just how much Pochettino improves players.”
Tottenham have benefited from his tenacity, intensity and drive from the middle of the park.
At one point it seemed like Sissoko would have to leave Spurs to kick-start his career. However, he has managed to turn it around with the Londoners now.
It will be interesting to see if he can guide them to glory now. Tottenham are in the finals of the Champions League and the Londoners will need Sissoko in top form in order to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Since the departure of Dembele, Spurs have been very reliant on Sissoko. Winks has had his share of injury problems as well.
The Frenchman will be delighted with his role and responsibilities now and he will look to finish the season on a high next month.