Jamie Redknapp criticises Newcastle United decision to loan out Dwight Gayle

Former Liverpool midfielder turned popular football pundit Jamie Redknapp has criticised Rafael Benitez for Newcastle United’s disastrous start to the season.
The Magpies lost 1-0 against Brighton at St James’ Park on Saturday in the Premiership. It was their fifth straight home defeat, and seven overall in the season, as they picked up only two points from nine games.
As a result, Newcastle find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League, and Redknapp feels the Magpies players are running out of patience with their manager.
He says that Newcastle players are not bad as their results and performances suggest, but Benitez’s negative tactics is letting the team down.
Redknapp while writing his column for the Daily Mail has also criticised the club’s decision to offload Dwight Gayle on loan in the summer transfer. Newcastle sent Gayle on loan to West Bromwich Albion, as a part of the deal that saw Salomon Rondon moving the other way.
“Why on earth did Newcastle let Dwight Gayle go on loan to West Brom? While his replacement Salomon Rondon has not scored in the league, Gayle has eight goals in his last 10 league games.
“Newcastle struggled in front of goal once again in their home defeat by Brighton and the players must be running out of patience with Rafa Benitez.
“Newcastle’s players are not as bad as results and performances suggest but they are being hamstrung by their manager’s negative tactics.”
Gayle has scored eight goals for the Championship club, whereas Rondon is yet to open his account for his new club.
It is indeed frustrating for Benitez to see his strikers failing to score goals. It is one area where Newcastle should look to bolster in the January transfer window, but whether Benitez will be given funds to bring players of his choice remains to be seen.