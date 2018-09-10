Jamie Redknapp comments on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks

Popular football pundit Jamie Redknapp believes that Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks can be an asset for Gareth Southgate’s England squad but he needs to prove his fitness first.
England lost 2-1 against Spain at Wembley on Saturday in their first match since the World Cup.
The former Spurs player has identified the 22-year-old as one of five technically gifted young English midfielders capable of excelling under Southgate.
Redknapp says that Winks ‘keeps things simple’ and he is someone who excels at keeping the ball.
The youngster has shown great quality while playing for Spurs but has struggled with injuries.
Redknapp believes that Winks could be a solid player for England if he can remain injury free.
He also adds that Mauricio Pochettino will be rotating his squad this season, which means Winks will get plenty of games under his belt.
“If Maddison, Mount and Foden are more progressive players who will thread the ball through the eye of the needle, Winks is someone who excels at keeping the ball,” Redknapp wrote for the Daily Mail.
“England could not handle the way Spain moved the ball so quickly and that is exactly what Harry loves to do. He gets it, gives it, and keeps things simple.
“His biggest issue is injuries. With Spurs fighting on four fronts this season, Mauricio Pochettino will need to rotate his squad. That should give Winks plenty of opportunities to break back into Southgate’s squad. He just needs to prove his fitness.”
Opinion: Winks is a technically gifted midfielder. He has proved his class during Spurs’ Champions League clash against Real Madrid and in other big games.
It shows that he has the quality to cut it at the highest level. However, as Redknapp rightly pointed out, injury remains the only impediment that is preventing him from playing regularly for Spurs.