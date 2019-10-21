Jamie Redknapp comments on Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish

Popular football pundit Jamie Redknapp has showered praise on Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.
Matt Targett scored a dramatic last-gasp winner as Villa came from behind to beat 10-man Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League.
Brighton started the match brightly with Adam Webster heading Pascal’s Gros’ free-kick into the bottom right corner from close range.
Villa levelled after Aaron Mooy was sent off for the Seagulls. Grealish played a pivotal role in Villa’s comeback, as he scored from Frederic Guilbert’s cross from close range to equalise.
Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is showing no fear in his game, and that the midfielder has told him he wants to take more risks.
The Villa captain now has scored two goals in his last two games. He was simply exceptional at the weekend, and helped Villa climb up to 11th in the Premier League.
“I spoke to Jack Grealish recently and he told me he wants to take more risks,” Redknapp said.
“Some midfielders like to play it safe, but that is not how you get yourself goals.
“In front of the watching Gareth Southgate on Saturday, Grealish took a risk and scored, helping Aston Villa on their way to what could prove to be a vital 2-1 win over Brighton later in the season. Grealish is showing no fear in his game now.”
When Dean Smith took charge at Villa, he used Grealish on the left-flank. Now, Grealish has been given more freedom to express himself with three central midfielders behind him.
Villa have made a decent start to their life in the English top-flight, and Grealish’s form will be crucial as the season progresses.
The 24-year-old is arguably a very talented player, and he has stepped up in recent weeks.
Villa are now unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, picking up three wins in the process. They will face Manchester City away from home in their next Premier League game on Saturday.