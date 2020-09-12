Jamie O’Hara: Leeds are going to struggle

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder turned football pundit Jamie O’Hara feels that everyone is getting way too excited about Leeds United.

The Whites have made a return to the Premier League after a long 16-year absence, and they will start their Premier League campaign with a trip to Anfield to face champions, Liverpool.





Leeds won the Championship last season by playing an attractive brand of football under Marcelo Bielsa. And many pundits, including Gary Lineker, has predicted that they will do well in the Premier League.

However, talkSport pundit O’Hara is not convinced with the hype going on around Leeds. He feels that everyone is getting carried away and warned the Leeds fans that the Whites will struggle this season.

“I think they’re getting way overhyped with everything that is getting on with Leeds right now,” said O’Hara on talkSport.

“This is your first season back in the Premier League. Get back in your box, Leeds United fans. You’re going to struggle.

“It’s a long hard tough season. This is not the Championship. This is the pinnacle of football, the Premier League. Do not think you can just roll up and turn teams over every week. It’s not gonna happen.”

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said ahead of the match that they will not ditch their style and philosophy, and will continue to play in the same way.

It’s hard to predict what will happen before a ball is kicked, but Leeds are getting this hype because of the football they’ve played under Bielsa.

The Argentine is a world-class manager, loved and respected everywhere, and he would bring something new to the league.

On top of that, Leeds have made two very good signings this summer – Robin Koch and Rodrigo – with the latter being the club-record purchase.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has said in an interview that the Whites still have some £35-50m left in their transfer kitty to spend.

If Leeds can sign players like Julian Draxler or Rodrigo De Paul, then they will have a very good squad capable of finishing in the top half of the Premier League.