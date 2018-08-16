Jamie Murphy showers praise on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has told the Daily Record that Alfredo Morelos impressed everyone at the Ibrox club over the pre-season.
Morelos enjoyed a decent first season at the Gers, managing 18 goals in all competitions. The 22-year-old made a great start to the 2017-18 campaign, scoring eight goals in his opening eight matches in all competitions. However, his form dipped towards the end of the season, and he managed only one goal in his last 10 games.
The Colombian forward has been in great form under Steven Gerrard this season, and his performance has been praised by club teammate Murphy.
The 28-year-old winger feels that Morelos has been ‘great’ this season, and revealed that he worked really hard over the pre-season.
“Alfredo has been great this season,” Murphy said. “He worked really hard over pre-season and the staff and the rest of the boys have helped him to reach the level he’s showing at the moment and that’s where we want him to stay. We want our No.9 scoring goals every week as it means we will not be too far away.”
Murphy joined the Ibrox club permanently this summer after he made a strong impact on loan last season. He could be in line to start for Rangers when the Gers take on Maribor in the Europa League.
Morelos netted his first goal in the Scottish Premiership last week when he scored against St Mirren. He has scored two more goals in Rangers’ Europa League campaign this season.
Rangers won the first leg 3-1 at Ibrox, and should be heading into this game with full confidence.