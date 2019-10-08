Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Jamie Murphy posts message on Twitter after making his Rangers comeback

8 October, 2019

Glasgow Rangers winger Jamie Murphy made his comeback for the Ibrox club at the weekend.

The 30-year-old has posted a message on social networking site Twitter to Rangers fans after making his comeback for the club.

He came on as a substitute in the 64th minute and played well for the Gers, as Rangers won 5-0 in the Scottish Premiership game against Hamilton Academical at Ibrox on Sunday.

Murphy suffered a torn ACL last August during Rangers’ clash against Kilmarnock. It was the Scotland international winger’s first appearance for the Rangers first team in 14 months.

It has been really frustrating for the winger who lost more than a year of his career. However, he has made a timely return to the squad, and Steven Gerrard will be very happy to have him back.

Murphy is a very experienced player and he could play a big part in the Scottish Premiership title race for Rangers in the coming months.

Rangers have leapfrogged Celtic to secure the top spot in the Scottish Premiership table, and the Ibrox club will also be aiming to progress to the knockout round of the Europa League.

Murphy will definitely be getting loads of chances this season, and it remains to be seen how quickly he gets back to his best form.

