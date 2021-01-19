Jamie Carragher “worried” for Roberto Firmino

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has commented on the form of Liverpool’s front three, specifying that he is “worried” for Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino.

The combination of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino has become a staple of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, winning the Premier League and Champions League during their three-and-a-half years together.





However, they have recently hit a dry spell, failing to register a single goal in their last three league games against Newcastle United, Southampton, and Manchester United. While Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer with 13, Mane and Firmino are not up to their usual standards, netting six and five respectively.

While Carragher has backed Salah and Mane to rediscover their best form, he is not so confident in Firmino, fearing that his all round game is declining.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the former England international said: “At this moment, I think Mane and Salah are going through poor form. It happens. I’m still confident that Mane and Salah will start scoring goals again, but I must say I am worried for Firmino.”

The centre-forward has never been the one responsible for scoring the goals for the Reds. It is his pressing and ability to bring others into the game that has made him such a hit with manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, this season’s statistics suggest that his contribution in these areas has dropped. In previous years, he won the ball in the final third an average of 1.11 games per 90 minutes – a figure that has dropped to 0.42 this term.

“Last season, when he wasn’t getting the goals and assists, you’d say, ‘well, look at what else he’s doing from the front’,” Carragher continued.

“The counter-pressing and winning the ball back has dropped off with Firmino. He was the best in the league at it, but it’s a massive drop off, over 50 per cent from last season.

“He’s the one I’m worried about, whether it be a lack of form or maybe just that slow decline as you get a little bit older.”

Despite Liverpool’s troubles up front, they are the division’s leading goalscorers with 37. The Reds currently sit in fourth place, three points off bitter rivals Man Utd at the summit.