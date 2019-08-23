Jamie Carragher weighs in on Everton’s top-six chances

Everton face Aston Villa tonight at Villa Park, and a victory will see them go on top of the Premier League table.
The Toffees are the only top-flight side yet to concede a goal thus far, winning one and drawing the other of their opening two games of the 2019-20 campaign.
Everton brought in seven new players over the summer transfer window, and manager Marco Silva is looking to lead them to a top-six finish this term.
Majority shareholder and owner Farhad Moshiri has invested heavily in the squad over the last three summers, and has brought in quality players with the help of director of football Marcel Brands and Silva.
Beating one of the traditional powerhouses to one of the top-six spots won’t come easy, though, but Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the Goodison Park outfit have a chance, especially if summer arrival and Italy international striker Moise Kean can hit the ground running and deliver the goods.
“I think the big thing will be the new signing Moise Kean. I think if he performs how people expect,” the former defender said on Sky Sports Premier League’s Friday Night Football when asked if he goes along with Everton’s top-six chances.
“If he could be anything like what they want a centre-forward to be like at Everton, the traditional number 9 and maybe score 15 league goals, I think that gives them a great chance.
“I think if he doesn’t hit the ground running or have a great season, it will always be difficult. They are very tight and solid at the moment, very organized with the manager but they still struggle for goals.”
Everton landed the 19-year-old for £29 million from Juventus this summer, and the teenager has been widely tipped to finally help the Toffees replace Romelu Lukaku’s goals.
Kean featured in 16 Serie A games last term, starting five games and scoring seven goals, and has seen action from the bench twice in Everton colours, showing flashes of what he is capable of doing.