Jamie Carragher urges West Ham to pay up for Declan Rice

Jamie Carragher has urged West Ham to pay up and agree on a new deal with Declan Rice.
The highly talented young midfielder has been outstanding for the Hammers this season and the Londoners need to tie him down to a long-term deal soon.
Rice’s current deal expires in 2020 and he earns around £3,000-a-week.
According to Daily Mail, West Ham have offered him wages of around £12,000-a-week but the player and his advisors have decided to turn it down. This is a worrying development and West Ham will need to resolve the issue soon.
Sky Sports pundit Carragher believes that West Ham need to pay him his worth.
The former Liverpool player added that foreign players are often paid a lot more than the local players and that needs to change in this case.
West Ham simply cannot afford to lose Rice at this stage of his career. He is by far the most promising talent at the club right now and if West Ham do not pay up, another club will.
Rice was excellent against Everton and Chelsea in his last two games and if he keeps performing at that level, the top clubs will come calling very soon. Having him tied down to a long-term deal is essential and Pellegrini must do everything in his power to intervene and sort this out.