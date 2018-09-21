Jamie Carragher urges Rafa Benitez to leave Newcastle

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has urged Rafa Benitez to leave Newcastle United.
The Sky Sports pundit believes that the Spaniard won’t be able to fulfill his ambitions with the Magpies.
In his column with The Telegraph, Carragher wrote that Benitez is capable of making his mark in Europe for one last time and he needs to move abroad in order for that to happen.
The former Liverpool boss has endured a frustrating spell at Newcastle United so far. Despite getting them promoted from the Championship, Benitez has not received proper backing in the transfer market so far.
He helped Newcastle finish in the top half last season but Ashley has failed to deliver on his promise of new signings.
Newcastle failed to add to their squad sufficiently during the summer and they are paying the price for that. The Magpies have made a poor start to their season so far.
Newcastle fans won’t be too happy with Carragher’s advice to Benitez. However, they are fully aware of the situation at the club. The Magpies are far from happy with Ashley’s running of the club.
It won’t be a surprise if Benitez decides to leave the club at the end of this season. There is no doubt that he is good enough to coach a better club. His departure would be a devastating blow for Newcastle who won’t be able to appoint someone of similar quality.