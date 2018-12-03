Jamie Carragher urges Everton to sign Andre Gomes permanently

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has urged Everton to sign Andre Gomes permanently.
No better way to win a Derby than a last minute winner! Best Everton performance at Anfield for over 20 yrs……Alisson proved why LFC paid the money for him, Fabinho did very well also. Gomes excellent & that deal needs sealing in Jan!! #thisplacehasgonebeserk #LIVEVE
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 2, 2018
The Portuguese midfielder is currently on loan from Barcelona and he has been in great form for the Toffees.
Gomes did well in his first Merseyside Derby and was the midfielder on the pitch along with Fabinho.
The Everton star did well to control the tempo of the game and his vision led to a couple of decent chances for the away side.
Clearly, the Portuguese international has started to regain his form and confidence and Everton signing him on a permanent deal would be ideal.
Gomes is a top class talent and he could develop into a Premier League star under Marco Silva.
Carragher tweeted that Everton should look to seal the deal in January.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make a move for the player next month. Gomes is unlikely to have a future at Barcelona and therefore he might be interested in joining Everton permanently as well.