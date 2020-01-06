Jamie Carragher slams Everton following FA Cup defeat to second-string Liverpool

A second-string Liverpool secured a 1-0 win over Everton at Anfield in the third-round of the FA Cup yesterday, with Curtis Jones’ 71st-minute stunner dumping the Toffees out of the competition.
Carlo Ancelotti named his strongest XI – which cost £221 million – but they squandered several chances against an inexperienced and young Liverpool starting XI – worth £44 million.
Footnote to the game. Liverpool’s starting line-up cost £43.95m. Everton’s cost £221.06m.
— Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 5, 2020
Everton suffered a 5-2 defeat when they visited Anfield around a month ago, and they had the perfect opportunity to revenge after Reds boss Jurgen Klopp rested a lot of his first-choice players.
While Liverpool had not started a single teenager in any of their previous 10 meetings with Everton in all competitions before yesterday, Klopp named three teenagers in his starting XI, and he was most certainly sure of a victory.
The visitors last won at the ground of their Merseyside rivals back in 1999 and are without a victory against them since 2010.
Everton had the chance to end the wait, but instead put in arguably their worst derby performance since 1985.
At least that was how Jamie Carragher felt, and here is how the Liverpool legend reacted to the result on Twitter:
Brilliant result & performance from @LFC Williams, Elliott, Chirivella & Jones superb! Told you about senior players starting!! Seen some bad Everton performances in Derby’s in the last 35 yrs that was the worst. #FACup #MerseysideDerby https://t.co/mlrNh3QQV6
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 5, 2020
Ancelotti’s men have themselves to blame after squandering several chances in the first half, and the Italian definitely now knows the full extent of the rebuilding job ahead of him after yesterday’s performance.