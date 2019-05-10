Jamie Carragher says Ederson just edges out Alisson for his consistency and distribution

Manchester City and Liverpool are both looking to finish the 2018-19 English Premier League season as title winners, and one of them will be crowned champions on Sunday when the curtain is drawn on the current campaign.
10 players from both teams – six from City and four from Liverpool – made up the PFA Team of the Year, highlighting how individually brilliant both set of players have been.
The inclusion of City’s goalie Ederson ahead of his Reds counterpart Alisson in the revered TOTY was met with criticism, though, given how impressive the ex-Roma has been in goal since arriving at Anfield last summer.
But former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the City star slightly edges out Alisson due to his consistency and distribution.
The Reds legend picked Ederson in his Liverpool-Man City combined XI, with Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Aymeric Laporte, Andrew Robertson, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero and Sadio Mane making up his team.
While Alisson has an impressive 20 clean sheets and has conceded just 22 times in 37 appearances – same for Ederson – he has been responsible for three errors leading to goals, while the City goalie has been perfect.
He completed 83% of his passes and also assisted one goal, and while Alisson is also comfortable on the ball to some extent, Ederson’s excellent distribution makes him superior.