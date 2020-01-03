Jamie Carragher says Carlo Ancelotti will be an instant Everton hero if he leads them to victory against Liverpool on Sunday

Liverpool host Everton in the third round of the F.A Cup on Sunday, and new Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to leave Anfield with a victory.
Everton last secured a win at the ground of their bitter Merseyside rivals in 1999, and have won just four times against them ever since, with the last one coming in 2010.
Liverpool ran out 5-2 winners the last time Everton visited Anfield, but the Toffees have lost just one league game since then, winning thrice and drawing twice, but weekend’s game will present them with a tougher test.
While Jurgen Klopp will very much likely field a second-string team in order to rest some of his key players, Anfield will be buzzing and Everton won’t have it any easy.
Ancelotti secured Champions League victories at Liverpool’s expense this season and last term while at Napoli, and Reds legend Jamie Carragher believes he will become an instant hit with the Everton faithful if he repeats the feat on Sunday.
“If Ancelotti can end his club’s 21-year wait to win at Anfield this weekend he will be an instant hero,” the former defender told Telegraph.
“And if he can end the 25-year wait for a trophy – the longest in Everton history – he will join the list of Goodison legends.”
Everton have a huge chance to get a victory at Anfield as Klopp could rest a majority of his key players, but getting their hands on silverware is a much tougher ask.
Ancelotti won the F.A Cup and Premier League during his time at Chelsea, but the current crop of Everton players don’t have the collective quality to challenge the top-six for silverware, and it will be interesting to see how the Italian fares during his reign at Goodison Park.