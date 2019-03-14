Blog Teams Liverpool Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool’s win against Bayern Munich on Twitter, Gary Neville responds

Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool’s win against Bayern Munich on Twitter, Gary Neville responds

14 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Liverpool, Manchester United, Site News


Liverpool secured a 3-1 victory at the home of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter on Wednesday night.

Sadio Mane’s brace, sandwiched in between a Virgil van Dijk bullet header put the Bavarians to sword and sent the Red through to the last-8 for the second consecutive campaign.

Liverpool proved too much to handle for Bayern, putting in an incredible second-half performance manager Jurgen Klopp was very proud of.

The Anfield outfit will be looking to challenge for the Champions League prize again this term after having a close shave last year, and former defender Jamie Carragher reacted to the win through his Twitter account thus:

Ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville wasn’t going to miss a chance to taunt the Liverpool legend, and he couldn’t help but give this cheeky reply.

Klopp’s side are a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race with just eight games left in the campaign, and the German will hope they can win one or both of the competitions come May.

Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool's victory vs Bayern on Twitter
James Milner reacts to Sadio Mane's goal on Twitter

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

The Pep Guardiola of soccer writing? Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com