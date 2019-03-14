Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool’s win against Bayern Munich on Twitter, Gary Neville responds

Liverpool secured a 3-1 victory at the home of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter on Wednesday night.
Sadio Mane’s brace, sandwiched in between a Virgil van Dijk bullet header put the Bavarians to sword and sent the Red through to the last-8 for the second consecutive campaign.
Liverpool proved too much to handle for Bayern, putting in an incredible second-half performance manager Jurgen Klopp was very proud of.
The Anfield outfit will be looking to challenge for the Champions League prize again this term after having a close shave last year, and former defender Jamie Carragher reacted to the win through his Twitter account thus:
Great European away performance from @LFC especially 2nd half. 1st big statement of 2019 & hopefully that momentum now pushes the Reds close to both PL & CL! #BAYLIV
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 13, 2019
Ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville wasn’t going to miss a chance to taunt the Liverpool legend, and he couldn’t help but give this cheeky reply.
I don’t mind you going “ Close “ 😂 https://t.co/i0cNRPRwL2
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 14, 2019
Klopp’s side are a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race with just eight games left in the campaign, and the German will hope they can win one or both of the competitions come May.