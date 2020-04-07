Jamie Carragher raves about Liverpool target Adama Traore

Former Liverpool defender turned popular football pundit Jamie Carragher has showered praise on Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.
Carragher has not picked Traore in his dream team of the season for Sky Sports, but has reserved praise for the 24-year-old winger.
The versatile winger, who can play on the right and left, has played in multiple positions this season and has been a key player for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.
Blessed with pace, where Traore has really improved this season is in his final delivery and decision making. He has scored four goals and has provided seven assists in 28 Premier League games this season.
Carragher has said that Traore has been ‘devastating at times’ for Wolves this season.
“I didn’t want to put Sterling on the right if he had not played there all season. Adama Traore on the right for Wolves deserves a shout, he’s been devastating at times,” said Carragher to Sky Sports.
Liverpool are likely to offload Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer transfer window, and there are suggestions that Traore is on the Reds’ radar.
According to reports from Football Insider, Liverpool are in a fight with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona for Traore who would cost in the region of £70 million.
Liverpool need depth in their attacking ranks, and Traore’s direct style of football could be an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side. It seems, he has impressed Carragher a lot this season, and it remains to be seen whether the Reds make any move for him in the summer transfer window.