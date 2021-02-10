Jamie Carragher raves about Everton defender Ben Godfrey

Jamie Carragher has showered heaps of praise on Everton defender Ben Godfrey.

The Sky Sports pundit suggested on Monday Night Football that Godfrey has been a ‘brilliant signing’ for Everton.





The 23-year-old joined the Toffees during the summer transfer window for a reported fee of £25 million from Norwich City.

He has managed 13 starts in the Premier League thus far and has showcased his versatility in recent games by playing as a left-back in the absence of Lucas Digne.

Carragher says that he was ‘outstanding’ against Leeds United, and feels that he will eventually play as a centre-back alongside Michael Keane.

🗣"I think he was a brilliant signing, because of the positions he can play, you know when someone looks the part and he will eventually be centre-back"@Carra23 rates Ben Godfrey really high due to his versatility for Everton pic.twitter.com/QImukv9CzV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 8, 2021

Rio Ferdinand praise

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand appears to be a big fan of the player.

Back in December, Ferdinand hailed Godfrey as an ‘outstanding’ defender on his Youtube channel. He said:

“You’ve got two centre-backs playing at full-backs. Ben Godfrey has been absolutely outstanding. The pace he has shown in the last couple of games…were against Timo Werner, Chelsea, the last game against Arsenal.”

Last week, Ferdinand responded to a tweet from The Times journalist Henry Winter, claiming Godfrey as ‘Top-tier U23 defender in Europe’.

Carragher has made a joke that Ferdinand could be Godfrey’s agent.

🗣"Rio never stops tweeting about him, I think he is his agent" 🤣 Jamie Carragher calling out Rio Ferdinand for tweeting about Ben Godfrey@Carra23 | @rioferdy5 | @BenG0dfrey pic.twitter.com/MFaErqqmZA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 8, 2021

Sportslens View

Godfrey, who is on £76k-per-week wages at Everton, is a highly-talented centre-back.

Recently Carlo Ancelotti has also showered praise on him, saying he didn’t know a lot about the defender when he was signed.

However, he is happy now that the Toffees have signed a real gem and the Italian, who has managed some of the world’s greatest defenders in his long career, feels that Godfrey has all the potential to be a top-class defender in the future.