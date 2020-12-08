Jamie Carragher questions Arsenal recent signings

Popular football pundit Jamie Carragher has suggested that Arsenal should stick with Mikel Arteta despite the club’s poor start to the season.

The Spaniard guided Arsenal to FA Cup success last season, but the Gunners have made a poor start to their 2020/21 season so far. Arsenal have been very inconsistent this season, and find themselves 15th in the league table following their 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.





Carragher has questioned the club’s recent signings, branding it as a ‘joke’. The Sky Sports pundit specifically mentions Willian, Cedric Soares and David Luiz, and feels those were not Arteta’s choices.

The former Liverpool defender said on Sky Sports:

“There’s a lot of nonsense around the club. I think some of the signings are a joke, in terms of bringing Willian in, [David] Luiz in, Cedric [Soares] in. Is Kia Joorabchian making signings at the club?”

Carragher, however, is impressed with two summer signings – Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes. He has claimed that they are two of Arsenal’s best players at the moment.

“Mikel Arteta brought in [Thomas] Partey and Gabriel [Magalhaes]. They look like Arsenal’s two best players at this moment.”

Top signings from Arsenal?

Partey: The 27-year-old joined in the summer transfer window from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £45.3m. Although these are early days in his career at the north London club, the initial signs are very promising.

The midfielder was outstanding against Manchester United at Old Trafford in a solid and combative performance.

Gabriel: Like Partey, the Brazilian defender has made a strong impact since joining the club for a fee in the region of £23.14m.

The 22-year-old left-footed centre-back impressed heavily during Arsenal’s victory over United at Old Trafford, and he has quickly hit the ground running.

While the Arsenal defence has been bang average this season, Gabriel has been the bright spark. In fact, he could reach to the next level and become a top-level Premier League and European defender if he gets a settled defensive partner at the club.