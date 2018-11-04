Jamie Carragher praises Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten start to the 2018/19 campaign after managing a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League clash at the Emirates on Saturday.
It was a thrilling encounter between the two sides. Liverpool took the lead through James Milner in the 61st minute. The Gunners equalised in the 82nd minute thanks to a brilliant strike from Alexandre Lacazette.
Both the sides created some very good opportunities, and the result could have swung in the Reds’ favour had they been more clinical, and had some decisions gone in their favour.
One player who particularly impressed was Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk. The 27-year-old, who is on £150k-per-week wages at Liverpool, was superb during the game, and could have got his name on the scoresheet but saw his header hitting the post.
Former Liverpool defender turned popular football pundit Jamie Carragher took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He says that it was a fair result in the end, and has hailed the Dutch defender as “fantastic”.
Good game & fair result. @VirgilvDijk fantastic! #ARSLIV
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 3, 2018
Liverpool will face Red Star in their next match in the Champions League on Tuesday night away from home.