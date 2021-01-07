Jamie Carragher mocks Gary Neville after Manchester United defeat

Former Liverpool defender turned popular football pundit Jamie Carragher appears to have mocked his fellow Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville on Twitter after Manchester United lost to Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final.
City won 2-0 against the Red Devils to reach the Carabao Cup final and will now face Tottenham at Wembley as they look to win the competition for a fourth straight year.
Neville posted a video on the New Years’ Day with a caption – ‘Joint Top’ after Manchester United levelled points with Liverpool at the top, separated only by goal difference.
Carragher has now delivered a witty riposte after United’s defeat with a caption – “Joint semi finalists!”.
Joint semi finalists! pic.twitter.com/2FI5O9PHZH
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 6, 2021
There’s no doubt that Carragher and Neville are two of the finest football pundits in the business, but their strong connections with Liverpool and Manchester United make their banters very enjoyable.
After a stalemate first-half, second-half goals from John Stones and Fernandinho secured victory for City as they moved to the finals.
City will equal Liverpool’s record of winning the League Cup four times in a row should they beat Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham on Sunday at Wembley.
It was another disappointing semi-final defeat for United – a fourth in the past year for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after also losing a two-legged tie to City in last season’s EFL Cup, going down to Chelsea in the 2019-20 FA Cup and also being beaten by Sevilla in the Europa League last four.